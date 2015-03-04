Devyn Mattheys

I believe I have what it takes to be in this Supertrial. Based on my ability to get barreled and lay down some power tracks on long J-Bay walls, I believe I will be an asset to the Trial and I would be super stoked to be a part of this awesome event.

At the last J-Bay Open won by Greg Emslie, I managed to take out two of J-Bay’s favorite sons; namely Mr Sean Holmes and Steven Sawyer in consecutive heats.

Being the current O/30 SA Champ, I would love to be a part of this event and surf some awesome waves against great younger and older guys!