 
4 March, 2015 4 March, 2015

Devyn Mattheys

  • 4 March, 2015
  • by zigzag

BackButton

I believe I have what it takes to be in this Supertrial. Based on my ability to get barreled and lay down some power tracks on long J-Bay walls, I believe I will be an asset to the Trial and I would be super stoked to be a part of this awesome event.

At the last J-Bay Open won by Greg Emslie, I managed to take out two of J-Bay’s favorite sons; namely Mr Sean Holmes and Steven Sawyer in consecutive heats.

Being the current O/30 SA Champ, I would love to be a part of this event and surf some awesome waves against great younger and older guys!

1 Comment

  1. Name (required)brad
    13 May, 2017 at 11:12 pm · Reply

    Dev rips one of the power house surfers with a sick style

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *