Thompson Secures Main Event Slot, Overcomes Stacked Local Field The waves were pumping for the Semifinals, and it was an exhilarating heat to watch Cape Town’s Luke Thompson (RSA) and local favourite Dale Staples(RSA) go excellent to secure their spot in the Finals, alongside top contenders Tide-Lee Ireland (RSA) and Adin Masencamp (RSA). Unfortunately that was the best part of the day, as Supertubes slowed down bringing long lulls and small waves. It was anyone’s game in these conditions, but Thompson scored the best wave for a 6.00 point ride (out of a possible 10) for a combination of big turns on the Supertubes canvas. With a small backup ride of 3.33, it was enough to take the win over Ireland, Staples and Masencamp.