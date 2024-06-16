|Baum Stamps Her Ticket To Specialty Event, Shines At Supertubes
South Africa’s Olympic contender and top female surfer on the WSL Challenger Series, Sarah Baum (RSA), went excellent in her Semifinal clash to advance to the Finals. Baum picked off the best waves, showing her experience from competing at Supertubes as a wildcard in the Corona Open J-Bay last year. She unleashed her backhand, committing to huge turns in the cascading lip to get an excellent heat total of 16.17 (out of a possible 20).
In the Final, Baum stayed patient and waited for the set waves, surfing smart to bank two good waves. Not pushing too hard, but completing her rides, it was just enough to fend off a commendable performance from Sarah Scott(RSA) who finished in second place, with Natasha van Greunen (RSA) and Zoe Steyn (RSA) rounding out the results.