Wacky Wednesday: The Line Up

Whilst sitting out at backline, bobbing up & down in the swell, we often cast our eyes over a classically crowded lineup. Whilst scanning the group of surfers one can notice the array of different individuals who have shown up to do the same thing. Examining some of the usual, unusual and, on occasion, downright terrifying characters that populate this blue savanna we begin to become a custom to the lads and lasses that give the line up its character. At the end of the day, whether we like it or not, just like that weird cousin we all have, these people of the sea are family.

Introducing the 5th character in: THE LINE UP

Words by Glen Drysdale/ Illustrations by Studio Kronk

THE TRAVELLER

Has crossed more time zones than you have streets, considers International Departures his last known address, speaks three languages and has defeated five strains of malaria. If anybody has left the comfort zone of an easily accessible local spot, job security and two weeks annual leave, it’s The Traveller.

The Traveller is easy to recognise; Healthy-looking, deep tan, ageless, and at ease. Riding a white pintail (no logos) made for good waves, the timing in his surfing is impeccable, stylish and always on the rail. He’s all flow, reading and gliding through sections with a style that belies his talent. It may look innocuous, but he’s going full tap.

Often he’ll only catch four waves in a surf, but they are all waves that stand out. He never hassles, he just waits. For the ones worth waiting for.

Softly spoken and mildly mannered, the traveller is rarely cagey about the waves he’s discovered and the adventures that have unfolded searching them out. He shares it all, because that’s what travellers do. It’s also why there’s no friction in his surfing.

If there’s one constant, it’s this: You only see the traveller when the waves are good. Like the day of the year good. His timing, as always, is perfect. In just as it turns on, out when he’s had his four.

And just like that, he’s gone. You may not see him for weeks, but when you do it’s worth it, because he’s got intel on his latest discovery, and of course, the waves are firing.

Check out the slideshow below to see the other characters in THE LINE UP you may have missed: