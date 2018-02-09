Wacky Wednesday: The Line Up

Whilst sitting out at backline, bobbing up & down in the swell, we often cast our eyes over a classically crowded lineup. Whilst scanning the group of surfers one can notice the array of different individuals who have shown up to do the same thing. Examining some of the usual, unusual and, on occasion, downright terrifying characters that populate this blue savanna we begin to become a custom to the lads and lasses that give the line up its character. At the end of the day, whether we like it or not, just like that weird cousin we all have, these people of the sea are family.

Introducing the 5th character in: THE LINE UP

Words by Glen Drysdale/ Illustrations by Studio Kronk

The local available in two variants: Cool or Kak

The cool variety is helpful in pointing out landmarks from the line-up; assisting those unfamiliar with the spot to stay in position; does his best to share the break’s nuances and subtleties – including tides and swell direction; and singles out the douchebags that will make your surf unpleasant. Essentially, the cool local has no axe to grind with the outsider, and would rather trade waves than censor them.

The kak local drank the Kool-Aid long before you paddled out. He directs his scorn and contempt in barely audible grunts, and bristles with tension wound up tighter than a Toledo snap. Your amicable, “Howsit, looks like there are some good ones.” is met with, “Who told you about this place and how the fuck did you find it?” Perhaps he didn’t notice the national highway 200 metres to his left and in plain line of sight, or the petrol station even closer.

The kak local is the more Cro-Magnon man than vertical primate, and he’d sooner club you to death with his faded 6’4” thruster than welcome you back to the campfire to share tales of the session. In short, the cool local has a hands-on approach in placating any hostilities at his local spot. He’d rather clear up any indifferences and everyone return, with their manners in-tact, to trade some waves again than have a flare up in the water. The kak local also has a hands-on approach. The difference is, his hands are around your neck.

Check out the slideshow below to see the other characters in THE LINE UP you may have missed: