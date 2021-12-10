 
10 December, 2021 10 December, 2021

Best of SA Champs… So Far

  • 10 December, 2021
  • by admin

With Day 2 coming to a close we thought we’d pull together some of our favourite images from the last two days. Day 1 provided 3-4ft glassy conditions in the AM and although it got windy in the afternoon the swell hung in. Day 2 we saw punchy 2-3ft waves with very little wind all day. As you can see in the gallery below the level of surfing has been high and we can’t wait for what finals day will bring tomorrow.

It looks as though the swell will pick up again to 3-4ft for the finals tomorrow. With stacked heats in both the Mens’ and Womens’ draw we are no doubt in for an entertaining day! Who will take the SA Champs crowns?

Images by: The Ballito Pro
Drone image by: Luke Patterson

[Show picture list]

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. Best of SA Champs… So Far - Daily Post Zone
    10 December, 2021 at 11:09 pm · Reply

    […] [See image gallery at zigzag.co.za] […]

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *