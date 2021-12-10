Best of SA Champs… So Far

With Day 2 coming to a close we thought we’d pull together some of our favourite images from the last two days. Day 1 provided 3-4ft glassy conditions in the AM and although it got windy in the afternoon the swell hung in. Day 2 we saw punchy 2-3ft waves with very little wind all day. As you can see in the gallery below the level of surfing has been high and we can’t wait for what finals day will bring tomorrow.

It looks as though the swell will pick up again to 3-4ft for the finals tomorrow. With stacked heats in both the Mens’ and Womens’ draw we are no doubt in for an entertaining day! Who will take the SA Champs crowns?

Images by: The Ballito Pro

Drone image by: Luke Patterson