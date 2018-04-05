Throwback Thursday: Mavs VS Dungeons (2000)

Yesterday Zag featured one of SA’s finest surfing exports Grant Twig Baker in “An Hour Ago” , and damn son does that oue know how to get pitted. So sticking with the big wave theme we bring you this week’s Throwback Thursday:
Can Dungeons hold the size to step up on to the big wave mantle with Mavs, Killers and Waimea? And can our big wave surfers hold their own against the heavy water vanguard? Two of America’s most respected big wave riders Grant Washburn and Gary Linden give us the answer. Enjoy the tunes as you read, just a little refresher on what the music industry was pumping out back then.