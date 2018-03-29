Throwback Thursday – Madiba’s Left (1998)

After the political changes that occurred in the early 90’s when all political prisoners were removed from their crayfish ridden island, attempt after attempt was made by intrepid surfers to gain access to the waves. Only once the new tourism sector took over could surfers approach the island to gain access. Not familiar with this tale? Then cast your eyes below, and dive into a little piece of surfing history.
As is tradition tucked in between the dusty folds, treat your ears to a tune or two from 1998. The last 100% being my personal favourite, enjoy mense: