Throwback Thursday: Madas & Mozam (1996)

Name an Indian Ocean island with waves? Your list probably included Reunion, Mauritius and Maldives. How many of you turned east and chucked Madagascar into the mix? Odds are not too many of you. Well, that lemur infested piece of landmass gets some cookers. Part one of this throwback explores this foreign land whilst part two takes you on a journey much closer to home – Mozambique. 1996 wasn’t the best year for music but tucked in between the folds are hopefully a tune or two to help take you back.