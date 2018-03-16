 
Throwback Thursday: JBay in 1983

In light of Dylan Lightfoots web-series premiere “J” kicking off this week, which explores Jeffreys Bay through his eyes we saw it fit to feature the town in this week’s Throwback Thursday. “J-Bay, Known to surfers worldwide as a strip of geographic jewellery, has also been spoken of as SA’s most valuable liquid asset,” said Andrew Honey in his article J. Bay, J. Bay. 

The featured image of the article below shows Mike Tomson smashing the lip of the world-renowned wave with the iconic Supers’ dunes in the background. If JBay in the 80’s was a foreign concept then we invite you to take a trip back in time and enjoy this piece of nostalgia. While you at it enjoy the tunes tucked in between the folds. As always to get the bigger picture simply click on the images. Laaaaka

 

 

 

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

