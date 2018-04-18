 
Throwback Thursday: Die Weskus – 2007

The West Coast run, it’s almost a right of passage for surfers around the country. It’s wild, untamed and is host to some cooking waves. Recently  Frank Solomon, Josh ‘The Vanilla Gorilla” Redman, Alan Van Gysen, Tommy Kruger and Calvin Thompson took a trip up the Weskus in search of some gnarly drainers. The didn’t muck about and got what they were after. If you missed the action, somma click here cuz.

But this is a throwback yo, we ain’t going back 24 hours, we going back 11 years! The year that SA brought home the William Web Ellis trophy, for those not so sport-inclined I’m talking about the Rugby World Cup. Yeah, 2007 was a dope year indeed. Anyway enough of my rambles, my fingers are tired, have a read and enjoy the tunes. Laaaaaaka

 

