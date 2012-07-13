Kai Linder AKA Captain Kai

While the surfers have been blowing up in the water during the Billabong Pro with plenty of dark horses stealing the show, the same has been happening in the commentary booth. Kai Linder, or ‘Captain Kai’ as he’s known on his 2OceansVibe radio show, has been dominating the mic alongside Wok and providing some of the best commentary during a stellar event. Zag caught up with the Llandudno local to find out how he took his act from his popular blog and radio show to what’s been called “the best WQS ever”.

Zigzag: Our spys tell us you used to run your own business, but then did a U-turn and got involved with blogs and radio. How did you end up here?

Kai: Four years ago I had a successful events company, but it wasn’t my passion, and too far removed from what I loved most, and that was surfing. People thought I was crazy giving up something that was successful and paying the bills, but I needed more, and I wanted to find a way of surviving from surfing.

So what was the first step?

I started off with a partnership for my video production company and then my blog; captainkaisworld.blogspot.com evolved next. What started off as a casual, fun blog suddenly exploded into something people were talking about and just wanted more of. I was blown away with the response and felt I could take it to another level with broadcasting and commentating. 2oceansvibe.com gave me my first real break when Richard Hardiman asked if I would be keen to commentate on some rugby games. I had never done anything like it before, but threw myself in the deep-end and gave it a chance. It went really well, and Richard suggested I start my own radio show; Captain Kai’s World. They originally put me on the air on Monday nights between 20:00 – 22:00, but after the ratings went up, they moved me into the prime time window of 18:00 – 20:00.

Is it mostly surf-related content on the show?

I would say it’s about 60% surf-related, and then a cool mix of extreme sports like snowboarding etc, music, anything interesting that fits into the lifestyle of surfing.

So how did you land this job?

Chad D’Arcy actually suggested I commentate for SA Champs this year, which was my first real gig as a commentator. It was a big first step, but both Chad and Laura were stoked with the result and wanted me to get involved in the Billabong Pro event.



And what’s it been like so far?

Wow, it’s been a dream come true. It usually takes years of commentating and working hard to get yourself into the position I fell into with this event. Heff (Billabong Global Events Manager) and Luke Egan (Contest Director) gave me a huge opportunity and suggested I join Wok and give the webcast a go. After the initial positive response everyone was stoked and it’s just been gathering momentum ever since. It really is a dream come true for me, and I would love for it to take me to other events like Tahiti and others around the world.

There seem to be a lot of Saffas involved in prime positions in the international surf industry?

Ja, that’s true, and I think it stems from the fact that South Africans for the most part are able to set aside their egos and get the job done. We have a great work ethic and because of our size and limited opportunities locally, we are hungry to prove ourselves and get out there internationally.

So give it to us straight: what is it like working with Wok?

(Laughs) It’s been great working with Wok. I don’t think ous always get Wok and his whole vibe, but I do. I think we have a great natural connection and together, bring some much needed edge and humour to commentating. I think people are tired of the old-school, boring commentating we hear most of the time, so it’s good to be slightly controversial and loose. And we’re just enjoying ourselves. People have called us on being slightly biased during moments like Jordy’s heat (laughs), but I like how we unashamedly scream for the Saffa’s when the opportunity presents itself. Why not?

Tells us a bit about the event from your side?

I couldn’t have asked for a better event to start webcasting or commentating. It honestly has been some of the best surf I have ever seen, which makes the job all the easier and enjoyable for me. I actually spoke to Chris Ward today about the waves, and he was saying it was without a doubt the best waves he has ever seen and surfed in a World Tour event. I also think that it is brilliant that the qualifying guys got to have this event this year. It really opened up the field and gave the younger upcoming guys a chance – especially the Saffas. I mean look at a guy like Casey Grant. He really made a name for himself on the international scale.

Nice one Kai, all the best with the rest of the event and your future career in the booth.

Thanks guys!