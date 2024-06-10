Crystal Hulett and Sam Christianson Win LQS 1,000, Qualify For World Longboard Tour The women’s LQS 1,000 Final saw two of South Africa’s most experienced longboarders, Tarryn King and Crystal Hulett, go toe-to-toe in Durban. Hulett jumped into the lead by reading the waves really well, finding the opportunities in between the bumps to cross-step and get to the nose of her board. King seemed frustrated in the tricky conditions, waiting for better waves to roll through and finally found one with five minutes left on the clock. King was on one of the bigger waves of the heat, walking across the board before committing to a closeout turn for a 6.83, but it was a little too late. Hulett stayed busy and improved on her backup score to secure the win with a total of 10.40. “I just have so much stoke, so much happiness right now,” Hulett reacted. “I’m just grateful for everyone’s support and the presence of the community here. It’s been the best event and I’m so grateful to be a part of it. Taking out the win is just number one!” “It wasn’t easy out there, just so much white water moving around,” Hulett reflected. “I tried to look for the sets, but then I decided to just stay busy, looking for anything where I could get the work done.” With this win, Hulett qualified for the World Longboard Tour (WLT) that kicks off next month in Australia. “It’s such an honour, I’m stoked. All these women are amazing and I’m grateful to compete against them. Women’s longboarding is growing and I’m so happy to be part of it.”