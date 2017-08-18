Zigzag’s Mozam Strike Mission

We rustled together some of South Africa’s hottest young groms, threw in Frankie O, Ryan Ribbink and photographer Marck Botha to keep the little buggers in check, crammed em all into a vehicle and sent them across the border to one of our favourite tropical blue, right hand sand bottom point breaks. The results? Fantastic. But don’t let us tell you what to think. Judge for yourself…

All images: Marck Botha