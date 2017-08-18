 
11 hours ago 11 hours ago

Zigzag’s Mozam Strike Mission

  • 11 hours ago
  • by zigzag

We rustled together some of South Africa’s hottest young groms, threw in Frankie O, Ryan Ribbink and photographer Marck Botha to keep the little buggers in check, crammed em all into a vehicle and sent them across the border to one of our favourite tropical blue, right hand sand bottom point breaks. The results? Fantastic. But don’t let us tell you what to think. Judge for yourself…

All images: Marck Botha

Gallery Image
Luke was almost denied access at the border! Five minutes after the border’s closing time we finally managed to print a certified affidavit from Luke’s mom off of WhatsApp and get through.
Gallery Image
Morning views of endless lines.
Gallery Image
Koby. About to enter shack city.
Gallery Image
Ryan grinning ear to ear as he enjoys another barrel down the beach.
Gallery Image
Luke Slijpen, through border control and onto barrel patrol.
Gallery Image
Matt Pallet. Dreamy.
Gallery Image
Matt on the sunrise search.
Gallery Image
Early morning rock jump with Matt.
Gallery Image
Matt was the first one in and enjoyed the rewards of an empty line up.
Gallery Image
Koby, in for a one hell of a ride...
Gallery Image
Luke takes a break from his barrel induced coma to practice a bit of his rail work.
Gallery Image
View from the line up
Gallery Image
Luke, 'Slappin da bass' Slijpen, eyeing out some more barrel time.
Gallery Image
Mr Pallet, drawing his line.
Gallery Image
Koby locked and loaded.
Gallery Image
Frankie O, soaking up some warm water and sun.
Gallery Image
Luke driving through another one.
Gallery Image
Frankie, stylish as ever...
Gallery Image
Matt, in deep but in control.
Gallery Image
Ahhhh. Imagine. Just imagine you were in the right place to take off.
Gallery Image
Foam ball navigation with Koby Oberholzer.
Gallery Image
Luke. Barreled out.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *