Zigzag’s Mozam Strike Mission
We rustled together some of South Africa’s hottest young groms, threw in Frankie O, Ryan Ribbink and photographer Marck Botha to keep the little buggers in check, crammed em all into a vehicle and sent them across the border to one of our favourite tropical blue, right hand sand bottom point breaks. The results? Fantastic. But don’t let us tell you what to think. Judge for yourself…
All images: Marck Botha
Luke was almost denied access at the border! Five minutes after the border’s closing time we finally managed to print a certified affidavit from Luke’s mom off of WhatsApp and get through.
Morning views of endless lines.
Koby. About to enter shack city.
Ryan grinning ear to ear as he enjoys another barrel down the beach.
Luke Slijpen, through border control and onto barrel patrol.
Matt Pallet. Dreamy.
Matt on the sunrise search.
Early morning rock jump with Matt.
Matt was the first one in and enjoyed the rewards of an empty line up.
Koby, in for a one hell of a ride...
Luke takes a break from his barrel induced coma to practice a bit of his rail work.
View from the line up
Luke, 'Slappin da bass' Slijpen, eyeing out some more barrel time.
Mr Pallet, drawing his line.
Koby locked and loaded.
Frankie O, soaking up some warm water and sun.
Luke driving through another one.
Frankie, stylish as ever...
Matt, in deep but in control.
Ahhhh. Imagine. Just imagine you were in the right place to take off.
Foam ball navigation with Koby Oberholzer.
Luke. Barreled out.