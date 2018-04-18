Zigzag + Shark Spotters

Breaking news! To help raise funds, spread positive vibes and general stoke to those who need it most, Zigzag is proud to announce a new partnership with Shark Spotters. Subscribe to Zigzag now and we will donate R50 bucks to Shark Spotters for every 1-year subs. Sign up for 2 years and Shark Spotters get R100 from your contribution. Sign up on Debit Order and Shark Spotters get R75 bucks per subs. And remember 2 year and Debit Order subs also scoop you a free gift from the Zag worth R350 with your first magazine! That’s 3 easy wins and a whole lot of good vibes thrown in! Sounds rad then click here to get cracking.
Shark Spotters is a pioneering shark safety and research organisation that has attracted international attention because of the novel way it pro-actively reduces interactions and conflict between recreational water users and white sharks. Started in 2004 in response to a spate of shark bite incidents and increased shark sightings, Shark Spotters is now the primary shark safety strategy used in Cape Town, and are responsible for a radical reduction in shark encounters.
Shark Spotters improves beach safety by applying innovative and responsible shark safety solutions that reduce the spatial overlap between people and sharks, thereby reducing the risk of a shark bite. They also provide emergency response in the event of a shark incident, as well as conduct cutting-edge applied research on shark behaviour and ecology, raise awareness about shark safety and conservation issues, and provide employment opportunities and skills development for local communities.