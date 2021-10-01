 
1 October, 2021 1 October, 2021

Zigzag 45.4 – Sneak Peek

  • 1 October, 2021
  • by admin

Zigzag 45.4 – ‘Here / There – dispatches from Home and Away – is out now!

Available via courier, in post boxes and on the shelves of your favourite surf shops, coffee shops, airports and primo coastal Spars, Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay and more… Or just buy it here, now.

Just Get Started – Frank Solomon’s turning point. “I realized I couldn’t be indifferent to the stark South African reality any longer.”

Tubed on the Tip – On the very most southwestern tip of Africa there is a chunk of rock cliff you sit under while waiting for a wedgy close-out… most of the time.

The Other West Coast – Over the years Canada’s West Coast region has become an unlikely surf destination, attracting hardy cold-water surfers from all over… and even one who used to sell ads for Zigzag. Doug Browne takes you to his new home.

A Journey Upriver – “The Mentawai culture is built around a series of taboos that create a balance in the spirit world around them.” Surf photographer and guide John Barton ventures into the jungle beyond the surf mecca in search of connection.

La Vida Loca – “I roll up in a tiny ball, pull my legs in and wrap my arms around my knees.
That’s the best way to prevent the wave from ripping off one of your limbs.” Vincent Cook, originally rough and tough from Durban’s Bluff, on how to stand out (and survive) at Mexico’s heaviest beachie.

Josh Redman going hell for leather in our photo feature. More world class shots from home and a bit further afield in the latest issue of Zigzag. Go ahead and buy one, here.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *