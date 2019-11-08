ZagTV: Slowmocean Ep. 2 ‘The Wild West’

Conceptualised by Michael Veltman ‘Slowmocean’ aims to capture a handful of the countries’ most iconic breaks and those that take’em on! Slowing down the clock you’re able to get a real feel for the rawness of the break in question. Each episode will feature a different location bringing something new to the table. It’s all about the ‘Wild West’ in Ep.2
“Bodyboarders come up with the best names for slabs. Kokkerot, Thick Lip, The Devil’s Horn, Tand… They get to name them because they’re the first to find these heavy waves, pioneering them long before surfers. There is something eerie and unsettling about the West Coast of South Africa. Maybe it’s the fog… maybe it’s the cold… maybe it’s the pure might and rawness of an entire coastline. At this spot, the odd crazy standup has been courting this special bit of reef for over a decade now.” ~ Alan van Gysen