ZagTV – Coast or Ya Toast

Winters all but come and gone and if you were an unfortunate surf peasant like me and broke your foot bang on the start of a run of good swells, your winter was kak. But, if you were someone like the man seen below, DVZ, tearing the coast a new one you’d have had a pretty righteous winter.
Davey’s more comfortable pulling into the barrel than you are horizontal in a hammock suspended above white sand with a fajita in one hand and a daiquiri in the other. Don’t you agree?
Filmed and Edited by Chad Schwab