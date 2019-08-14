 
ZagTV – Coast or Ya Toast

Winters all but come and gone and if you were an unfortunate surf peasant like me and broke your foot bang on the start of a run of good swells, your winter was kak. But, if you were someone like the man seen below, DVZ, tearing the coast a new one you’d have had a pretty righteous winter.

Davey’s more comfortable pulling into the barrel than you are horizontal in a hammock suspended above white sand with a fajita in one hand and a daiquiri in the other. Don’t you agree? 

Filmed and Edited by Chad Schwab 

