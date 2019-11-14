ZagTV: Party in the Back

“My trip in Bali has been an absolute dream. It’s definitely had its lows, but the highs outweigh that all 10 fold. Shit, I’ve even been getting waves myself when I’ve put the camera, taking a break from shooting the maties and other surfers blown in from around the world.”
“As always, whilst I’ve been here I linked up with my Bali dad, good old Lance Morris. The man’s always so accommodating. This video comes by way of those times we hung out in Bingin (laughs) the place is a flippen playground, I swear.”
~ Wezlew