ZAGTV: Owen & Ace Talk Mental Health

If you think about it, it’s crazy how involved a stranger can be in your life, thanks to social media. We regularly update the world on what we had for breakfast or what foot we stand on regarding a particular issue be it political, environmental or what colour a dress is.

Yet, whilst all this nonsense is happening all around us we have become so removed from each other to a point where asking for help has become an uncomfortable task even when we need it the most. Surfing for the vast majority of us serves as an escape, a reprieve from the rat race that smothers us. However, for a lot of us when we leave the water our problems wait right where we left them, in our head. Mental health is a serious issue especially amongst men who are all to often torn between an instilled sense on invincibility and concerning vulnerability.

In South Africa, as many as one in six people suffer from anxiety, depression or substance-use problems (and this does not include more serious conditions such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia), according to statistics released by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

What’s more, says Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at SADAG, “people don’t know where to go to get help or are too scared to seek it, the stats we have are still not a true reflection of what is actually happening on the ground.”

“It’s not weak to speak” – The more mental health issues are discussed the easier the conversation becomes.

