ZagTV – Offcuts ft. Wezlew, Chapter Two

When you chase as many swells and link up with as many people as Wez Lewis, you’re gonna have a pretty stacked library of footage.

Bunking down in Bali for the better half of a year and with footage to burn, Wezlew checks in with Offcuts Chapter Two – The Indonesian Edition.

(Zag) Your day job, what exactly is it?

(Wezlew) I’d probably say just a creative as I range from day to day what I do.

Besides the sun damage, what sucks about your job?

Probably watching kooks.

What do you want your work to say for yourself?

That I’m having more fun than anything else.

Last year in a nutshell?

Sheeesh…

Advice to the less experienced/aspiring filmmaker?

You’ll never be the best so just be you… be different.

Any exciting projects on the cards for 2020?

Few big projects in the pipeline – stay tuned.

Shooting or editing, what’s better?

Shooting for sure.

Any guys coming up through the ranks that Zag should be keeping an eye on?

I think Luke Slijpen & Eli Beukes are going to blow up very fast.

Which Saffa’s next to make the CT?

Damn, Beyrick was close/ But like I said before Luke Slijpen & Eli Beukes.