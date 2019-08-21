Jungle Fever – Ft. Mook Lion and Tim Smyly

Durban surf rats Mook Lion and Tim Smyly brave some thick Sumatran jungle in search of the perfect wave. The edit itself is rather unconventional, and to be honest refreshing. It makes you wanna tear apart your shirt, sending buttons bulleting past your colleagues’ heads whilst screaming ‘anarchy’ before kicking over Janice at the water cooler on your way out the door. Basically it reminds you what a surf trip is all about, sorry Janice.

Filmed by Calvin Thompson

(ZAG) How long was this mission in the pipes, or was it a spur of the moment?

(Calvin) The mission had probably been in the back of my mind for years. Since I became hooked on surfing and filming, reading articles like the “Land of Milk and Honey” in the Zag about Indo, hyping it up like a dream surf destination without breaking the bank for us Saffas. But booking tickets and deciding to do this trip was as a spur of the moment, pretty typical of me. I was wondering around Hillcrest mall around Christmas time last year waiting for the girls to do some shopping when I decided to kill time by checking out one of the travel shops. I spoke to a girl called Jess who gave me a decent deal on tickets for April and May 2019, so I just booked.

Explain the effort required to lug, I assume, a pretty decent amount of gear around?

I had a bit of extra cash from jobs just before the trip, and foolishly decided to get a big ass shoulder rig and follow focus for my camera. I was over amping on the trip, and documenting it, and with all the new gear my backpack felt like it weighed around 20KG’s. In hindsight, I should have gone far more minimally (my shoulders felt like they were gonna fall off at one of the many airports we found ourselves at) but the effort was worth it and I made a point of using every single piece of gear I’d packed. Anyone planning to document a feral surf adventure, don’t overpack!

What makes surfing/filming with two relatively unknown/underground guys than the more ‘famous’ different?

The two guys doing the surfing in the film are good mates of mine, Mook and Traddle, and I knew and loved both of their surfing styles before the trip. So I thought I knew what to expect on the surfing front, but they both ended up surfing slightly better than I predicted, especially Tim ‘Traddlle’ who was an absolute savage at Tea Bags – the shallow right-hander we scored in Sumatra. It was only different from filming pro’s/more renowned or famous surfers in that there were no expectations, so less pressure I guess. We were all just there to have a jol, I filmed when I wanted to which was determined by my own natural froth levels. It was sick. Sometimes when the waves were pumping I was torn between capturing the glory, and surfing it! But I got my fair share in between swinging lengths.

These trips as a filmmaker must be what it’s about, passion projects?

Ahh, it’s definitely a highlight and blessing, being able to travel with some of my favourite people and do what we love.

Did you get shacked as good?

(Laughs), I got a few! It was also a good chance to work on improving my surfing. The waves out front were so consistent and fun.

Anything else you feel was worthwhile mentioning?

Simeulue, the island we went to, is so remote and so beautiful. And there’s such a variety of fun, user-friendly waves to grinding 8ft reef breaks, summin’ for the whole family so ta speak, mate! It’s a bit of a mission to get to, but well worth it.