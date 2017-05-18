Zaffa Boys Bow Out Of ISA World Games

Team South Africa bows out of competition on Day 7 of the 2017 ISA World Games in Biarritz, France. Durban’s powerhouse, Davey Van Zyl was the first to yesterday in Round 2 of the Men’s after being unable to find his feet in the shifty and small surf of Pays Basque and had tot resign to joining the support crew.

Dylan Lightfoot (JBAY) looked strong but was the next to go in Round 3 heat 2, narrowly losing to Elivelton San (BRA) and Guilherme Fonseca (POR).

For Brandon Benjamin (CT), representing South Africa was the biggest moment of his surfing career. He did not let that pressure show in the first two rounds as he met the pressure head on with his sharp, fast snaps. But he went on to fall out in Round 3, he will no doubt be returning to the South African scene with new experience and confidence under his belt.

Shane Sykes (KZN) was knocked out by CT surfer and French hero, Jeremy Flores and America’s Jordy Collins. You’ll get em’ next time Shane!

