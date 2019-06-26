YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN HERE AN HOUR AGO
It’s never possible to be in more than one place at a time, especially during the week. So in light of this, we have decided to keep you updated with pieces of magic happening around the world. So when you are ready, and the timing is just right, take 5 minutes out of your day and picture yourself riding free. Dig in and scroll through the gallery to see more rad moments highlighting where you should’ve been an hour ago.
Marck Botha © Matt Pallet
Surfer: Jordan Dalbock/ Photographer: Pierre de Villiers
Photographer: Alan Van Gysen Surfer: Matt Bromley
Photographer: Grant Leigh
Photographer: Marck Botha/ Surfer: Chris Leppan
Photographer: Kim Bouchier
Photographer: Ant Fox/ Surfer: Grant Twig Baker
Photographer: Marck Botha/ Surfer: Davey Van Zyl
Photographer: Rhett Fox/ Surfer: Chad Du Toit
Photographer: Liam Wood/ Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Simon Smith/ Surfer: Derek Footit/ Location: KZN
Photographer: Mark Botha/ Surfer:Makia Macknamara/ Location: Pipe
Surfer: Davey Van Zyl / Location: Sunset Beach, Hawaii / Image: Big Red Photo
Lyle Botcher enjoying the swell. Image: March Botha
Image: Bruce Viaene
Goodness. Slightly bigger than you expected? We don't mind if you decide to hit Muizenberg instead. Image: Sean Thompson
Image: Tyerell Jordaan; Surfer: Tom Lindhorst; Location: Tokoloshe Ledge
Sebastian Williams' office might look a little different to yours this morning. Image: WSL / Tim Hain
Michael Monk, in deep, but still in control. Image: Pierre De Villiers Water Photography