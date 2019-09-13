 
20 hours ago 20 hours ago

Your Dodgy Surf Tales!

  • 20 hours ago
  • by admin
Spin us a yarn! Surfing is a culture of storytelling. Great waves, and the things we endure to ride them demand an audience! And here at the Zag, we’re looking for stories… your stories. 
 
This is your chance to talk about the surfing life, from your unique perspective! Travel features, hard news, investigative journalism, opinion pieces, profiles, fiction, enviro stories, photo essays – unleash your creativity! As long as it is your original work and has some connection to surfing. Share the supporting photos, video, illustrations or artworks – anything that assists the narrative. 
 
Your masterpiece could be featured in the next Zag – The Reader Issue, 43.8. All submitted pieces need to come in at a maximum of 1750 words. So pull up around the campfire and spill yer guts!
 

THE FINE PRINT:

Send your stories to the editor, glen@zigzag.co.za. Zigzag retains the right to edit all work submitted for brevity and/or clarity. Zigzag retains the right to use any work submitted for the reader survey online. Zigzag is not obligated to run any entries submitted, either online or in print.

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *