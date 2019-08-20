 
2 days ago 2 days ago

YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN HERE AN HOUR AGO

  • 2 days ago
  • by zigzag

It’s never possible to be in more than one place at a time, especially during the week. So in light of this, we have decided to keep you updated with pieces of magic happening around the world. So when you are ready, and the timing is just right, take 5 minutes out of your day and picture yourself riding free. Dig in and scroll through the gallery to see more rad moments highlighting where you should’ve been an hour ago.

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Marck Botha © Matt Pallet
Gallery Image
Surfer: Jordan Dalbock/ Photographer: Pierre de Villiers
Gallery Image
Photographer: Alan Van Gysen Surfer: Matt Bromley
Gallery Image
Photographer: Grant Leigh
Gallery Image
Photographer: Marck Botha/ Surfer: Chris Leppan
Gallery Image
Photographer: Kim Bouchier
Gallery Image
Photographer: Ant Fox/ Surfer: Grant Twig Baker
Gallery Image
Photographer: Marck Botha/ Surfer: Davey Van Zyl
Gallery Image
Photographer: Rhett Fox/ Surfer: Chad Du Toit
Photographer: Liam Wood/ Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Liam Wood/ Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Simon Smith/ Surfer: Derek Footit/ Location: KZN
Photographer: Simon Smith/ Surfer: Derek Footit/ Location: KZN
Photographer: Mark Botha/ Surfer:Makia Macknamara/ Location: Pipe
Photographer: Mark Botha/ Surfer:Makia Macknamara/ Location: Pipe
Gallery Image
Surfer: Davey Van Zyl / Location: Sunset Beach, Hawaii / Image: Big Red Photo
Gallery Image
Lyle Botcher enjoying the swell. Image: March Botha
Gallery Image
Image: Bruce Viaene
Gallery Image
Goodness. Slightly bigger than you expected? We don't mind if you decide to hit Muizenberg instead. Image: Sean Thompson
Gallery Image
Image: Tyerell Jordaan; Surfer: Tom Lindhorst; Location: Tokoloshe Ledge
Gallery Image
Sebastian Williams' office might look a little different to yours this morning. Image: WSL / Tim Hain
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Michael Monk, in deep, but still in control. Image: Pierre De Villiers Water Photography
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

