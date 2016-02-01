YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN HERE AN HOUR AGO

It’s never possible to be in more than one place at a time, especially during the week. So in light of this, we have decided to keep you updated with pieces of magic happening around the world. So when you are ready, and the timing is just right, take 5 minutes out of your day and picture yourself riding free. Dig in and scroll through the gallery to see more rad moments highlighting where you should’ve been an hour ago.