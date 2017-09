YORK x MFEB x HOME

Isn’t it truly delightful when a great filmer and a great surfer collide? Here we have Mikey February filmed by Tao Farren at (sh)Long Beach. Tao Farren’s filming technique serves to compliment Mikey’s unorthodox free flowing style just perfectly. Has anybody ever made Long Beach look so wonderful, so timeless, so easy to ride?

Please enjoy Mikey, Long beach and a classy York twinnie.

YORK x MFEB x HOME from Tao Farren-Hefer on Vimeo.