Yago Dora in the Mentawais

Remember back in the 90’s when Taylor Steele’s VHS cassettes ruled the world? You’d play Loose Change, Good Times etc on repeat! And if you surfed with your right foot forward, Rob Machado and Kalani Robb would get your froth levels through the roof! Yago Dora is a tremendous new school throw back to the knock kneed approach of Kalani and Machado. The lines he draws are smooth and effortless, and it never looks like he’s trying too hard. Yago Dora is looking good for a 2018 birth on the Championship Tour, and we can’t wait, the world could certainly do with more of Yago Dora’s effortless knock kneed approach.

Yago Dora Mentawais 2017. from AprimoreSurf on Vimeo.