WTF – Dead Humpback In The Amazon Rainforest

Yah no, you read that correctly. A 10-tonne dead humpback whale just showed up in the middle of the sticks of the flippen AMAZON!! Basically a long ass way away from anywhere you would expect to find a whale. What the ……

A couple of months back, Umhlanga experienced a similar bizarre whale tale where the same decomposing beast washed ashore twice in two days!!

As the video outlines the blubbery mass was discovered in the middle of the undergrowth on the island of Marajo off the Araruna Beach, Brazil, pretty much at the mouth of the Amazon River. According to scientists, the whale most likely died out at sea landing up in the bundus after some seriously rough seas pitched it up and over the bank.

Biologists from the Bicho D’agua Institute have been called in to collect forensic samples to hopefully get a better idea of what happened.