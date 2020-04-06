WSL Vault – 2001 Bells Beach ft. PC

Out of the vault this week comes another can’t miss classic. At the 2001 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach where 19-year-old wildcard, Mick Fanning, announced his arrival with a performance for the ages against many an established tour icon.

In the 2001 event, Paul Canning would put on one helluva show powering through to the semis in pumping waves. However, PC would ultimately be undone by wildcard and event winner Mick Fanning. A few months later PC was lying second in the world when the unthinkable happened – the Twin Tower terrorism attack. The event would lead to the entire European leg being scrapped as the American surfing contingent was unable to leave the country. This shakeup would derail the momentum built by the South African who was on track to finish within the top 3.

