WSL Launch – The Air Invitational

  11 hours ago
  by zigzag

This fresh new aerial surf comp will take place during the 2018 Quiksilver Pro France. Australian aerialist Josh Kerr is taking the role of event director. The Air Invitational is set to feature 18 of the best aerial surfers from around the world and will include pro athletes and free surfers.

My early career and surf inspirations were all about these air events, and the guys pushing the progression of our sport. It will be special to help bring the air events back at the highest level of surfing,” – Josh Kerr.

Albee Layer, Mikey Wright, Filipe Toledo, and Chippa Wilson have already been confirmed. Surfing fans will have the opportunity to pick some of the names that will compete in the inaugural specialty event.

The WSL plans to give the surfing community a taste of what to expect at the Air Invitational during the 2018 Surf Ranch Pro, in Lemoore, California, this September. Wilson and Layer will join two Championship Tour (CT) surfers in a sunset air exhibition.

Perhaps an air world tour is on the cards? 

