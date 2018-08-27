WSL Launch: Red Bull Airborne Specialty Event

The WSL announced the launch of Red Bull Airborne, an aerial specialty event. The competition is lined up to run in conjunction with the 2018 Quiksilver Pro France and will showcase Championship Tour (CT) athletes, and some of the best new school surfers in the world.

Two additional spots will be reserved for wildcards: one surfer under 18, and another over 18. The event marks the start of an official relationship between Red Bull and the WSL. Red Bull has been a huge supporter of pro surfing and has hosted innovative surf contests for the last 10 years.

“Growing up, I started watching videos of the first air shows in America with Christian Fletcher and Jason Collins. They were just punk rock and edgy, and they were only concentrating on big punts. To me, that was it,” explains Josh Kerr, the mastermind behind Red Bull Airborne.

“I’m excited this is happening. I want to give kids a creative platform to gravitate towards at a young age. I think this is going to help progress our sport and help open up a lot of kids’ minds.”

The Red Bull Airborne will feature an 18-man field, across six qualifying heats and a final. It will get underway from October 5-10, in Hossegor, France.

Red Bull Airborne | Invitees

Albee Layer (HAW)

Chippa Wilson (AUS)

Mikey Wright (AUS)

Noa Deane (AUS)

Matt Meola (HAW)

Mason Ho (HAW)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Yago Dora (BRA)

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Eric Geiselman (USA)

Hector Santa Maria (PRI)

Kalani David (HAW)

Jack Freestone (AUS)