WSL J-Bay Classic Invitees and Format Announced

The invitees for the inaugural World Surf League (WSL) specialty competition, the J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona, have been announced.

The specialty event will take place at the iconic Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, and will host a competition window from June 14 through June 23, 2024.

The invitees for the WSL J-Bay Classic include a cross-section of talents from around the world. World Champions, free surfers, elite competitors, retired pros, and up-and-comers will converge at this unique event to showcase their surfing within a specialty format, as well as within a Team Division.

The main event will consist of two rounds of competition, where surfers will compete on twin fin and thruster surfboard setups, showcasing how Supertubes can be surfed on alternative and high-performance surfboards, to earn points on the leaderboard. The top four men and women will progress to Finals Day. The Team division will feature six mixed teams, each competing in a 45-minute session.

WSL J-Bay Classic Invitees

*Final competitor lists subject to change

Women

Alana Blanchard

Sage Erickson

Sally Fitzgibbons

Stephanie Gilmore

Coco Ho

Sierra Kerr

Men

Adriano De Souza

Michael February

Jack Freestone

Josh Kerr

Mason Ho

Sean Holmes

Travis Logie

Mark Occhilupo

James Ribbink

Steven Sawyer

Kelly Slater

Owen Wright

The 1999 World Champion, Australian goofy-footer Mark ‘Occy’ Occhilupo returns to the famed right-hand point break where he first grabbed the surfing world’s attention. He won the 1984 Country Feeling Classic in J-Bay as a young 18-year-old with a backhand attack that was unmatched. Occy was the only goofy-footer to have won an event at Supertubes until Gabriel Medina finally broke through the ceiling at the Corona Open J-Bay in 2019.

“I’m really excited to head back to Jeffreys Bay and I’m honoured to be invited to the inaugural WSL J-Bay Classic,” Occhilupo said. “When J-Bay gets big it’s actually better to surf on your backhand. On a low tide, it gives you room to throw some big hacks. It’s one of the best waves in the world for sure.”

LOCAL TRIALS INVITEES

A stacked field of men and women representing the WSL Africa region will compete in the local trials’ competition, with one men’s and one women’s spot into the main event up for grabs. The local trials’ winners will get the opportunity to compete against the best at Supertubes in what will surely be an unforgettable moment in their young careers.

Women

Sarah Baum

Sophie Bell

Louise Lepront

Zoe Steyn

Jessie van Niekerk

Faye Zoetmulder

Men

Aboubakr Bouada

Teva Bouchgua

Eli Beukes

Sung Min Cho

Chad du Toit

Max Elkington

Daniel Emslie

Joshe Faulkner

Tide-Lee Ireland

Shaun Joubert

Dylan Lightfoot

Thomas Lindthorst

Surprise Maphumulo

Jordy Maree

Adin Masencamp

Remi Peterson

Slade Prestwich

Connor Slijpen

Luke Slijpen

Dale Staples

Shane Sykes

Luke Thompson

The J-Bay Classic presented by Corona holds a competition window from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23.

The J-Bay Classic presented by Corona is proudly supported by Kouga Municipality, Eastern Cape Tourism, Red Bull, Sealand, and Grit.