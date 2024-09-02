Emily Jenkinson Earns First-Ever Pro Junior Title Kommetjie local Emily Jenkinson (RSA) has been in fine form this year. She represented South Africa at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador, and back home, she earned runner-up titles in both the under-16 and under-18 categories at the South African Surfing Championships. Coming up against East London local Lily Heny (RSA) in the Final, Jenkinson surfed a smart heat and got the first score on the board with a 4.00 (out of a possible 10). Heny struggled to find better scoring opportunities, and was sitting with a few 2-point rides when Jenkinson rolled into the best wave of the heat. She locked in a 6.00 for a total of 10.00 (out of a possible 20) to take out her first-ever Pro Junior win. “This win is very special, as it’s my first win in a WSL Junior QS,” Jenkinson said. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to compete in the event and to surf against ladies that I have great respect for. This win also inspired me to keep working hard on my surfing. Thanks to WSL and the Buffalo City Pro Junior organisers,” Jenkinson said. Jenkinson was the first to strike in her Semifinal against Adriel Wolmarans(RSA), with a 4.17 being the best wave of the heat and holding a small lead to advance to her first-ever WSL JQS final.