|Lily Heny and Luc Lepront Finish Runners-Up
In a battle of the hometown favourites, Lily Heny came up against Gemma Hanafey (RSA) in the Semifinals. Hanafey had a small lead in the beginning of the heat, but Heny came back with a 4.17 to take the win and advance to the finals.
Luc Lepront squeaked through his Semifinal against Levi Epenetos (RSA), winning by the narrowest of margins. Lepront already improved on his result from last year in the Nahoon Pro Junior when he finished third.
With the Buffalo City Pro Junior in the books, here’s where we stand on the Africa Junior rankings:
Men’s Africa Junior Tour Rankings
1- Luke Thompson (RSA)
2- Levi Epenetos (RSA)
2- Connor Slijpen (RSA)
4- Luc Lepront (RSA)
5- Joshua Myburgh (RSA)
Women’s Africa Junior Tour Rankings
1- Lily Heny (RSA)
2- Emily Jenkinson (RSA)
3- Louise Lepront (RSA)
4- Adriel Wolmarans (RSA)
4- Gemma Hanafey (RSA)
Buffalo City Pro Junior Women’s Final Results:
1- Emily Jenkinson (RSA) 10.00
2- Lily Heny (RSA) 5.26
Buffalo City Pro Junior Men’s Final Results:
1- Luke Thompson (RSA) 12.00
2- Luc Lepront (RSA) 7.80
Buffalo City Pro Junior Women’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Emily Jenkinson (RSA) 6.17 DEF. Adriel Wolmarans (RSA) 6.07
HEAT 2: Lily Heny (RSA) 6.50 DEF. Gemma Hanafey (RSA) 4.40
Buffalo City Pro Junior Men’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Luke Thompson (RSA) 11.77 DEF. Joshua Myburgh (RSA) 7.37
HEAT 2: Luc Lepront (RSA) 7.54 DEF. Levi Epenetos (RSA) 7.50