CONTEST NEWS: Emily Jenkinson and Luke Thompson take out the WSL Buffalo City Pro Junior

Emily Jenkinson (RSA) and Luke Thompson (RSA) won the World Surf League (WSL) Buffalo City Pro Junior (JQS) 1,000 today in fun, two-to-three foot waves at Nahoon Reef. Stop No. 2 on the WSL Africa regional junior tour, the points earned will help a great deal for the region’s top juniors who want to qualify for the WSL World Junior Championships. 
Pictured: Emily Jenkinson (RSA) in her first JQS final at the Buffalo City Pro Junior. Credit: © WSL / McGregor
Emily Jenkinson Earns First-Ever Pro Junior Title

Kommetjie local Emily Jenkinson (RSA) has been in fine form this year. She represented South Africa at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador, and back home, she earned runner-up titles in both the under-16 and under-18 categories at the South African Surfing Championships.

Coming up against East London local Lily Heny (RSA) in the Final, Jenkinson surfed a smart heat and got the first score on the board with a 4.00 (out of a possible 10). Heny struggled to find better scoring opportunities, and was sitting with a few 2-point rides when Jenkinson rolled into the best wave of the heat. She locked in a 6.00 for a total of 10.00 (out of a possible 20) to take out her first-ever Pro Junior win.

“This win is very special, as it’s my first win in a WSL Junior QS,” Jenkinson said. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to compete in the event and to surf against ladies that I have great respect for. This win also inspired me to keep working hard on my surfing. Thanks to WSL and the Buffalo City Pro Junior organisers,” Jenkinson said.

Jenkinson was the first to strike in her Semifinal against Adriel Wolmarans(RSA), with a 4.17 being the best wave of the heat and holding a small lead to advance to her first-ever WSL JQS final. 
 
 
Luke Thompson Victorious At Nahoon Reef Once More

In his final year as a junior, Luke Thompson (RSA) earned his fourth Pro Junior title and added another win at Nahoon Reef to his trophy cabinet. This is the same wave that gave Thompson his first-ever JQS win in 2018, and he capped it off in style.

While Lepront stayed busy and tried to catch more waves with the hopes of building a solid heat total, Thompson’s wave selection was the point of difference. He unleashed his familiar fast and powerful surfing to earn a 5.00 and 7.00 for a total of 12.00 to take the win over Lepront.

“I’m super stoked to take the win,” Thompson reacted. “It was a pretty tricky day, but it was still a day full of fun, surfing against our best friends, so it’s been really good.”

“It’s the first time I’m in a Pro Junior final since I was 15, so I’m grateful for this win and will try to keep this momentum going,” Thompson said.

In a nail-biting matchup earlier in the day, Thompson defeated Nahoon Reef local Daniel Emslie (RSA) in the Quarterfinals and Joshua Myburgh (RSA) in the Semifinals to book his spot in the Final against Luc Lepront (RSA).
Pictured: Luc Lepront (RSA) and Lily Heny (RSA), runners-up at the Buffalo City Pro Junior. Credit: © WSL / McGregor
Lily Heny and Luc Lepront Finish Runners-Up

In a battle of the hometown favourites, Lily Heny came up against Gemma Hanafey (RSA) in the Semifinals. Hanafey had a small lead in the beginning of the heat, but Heny came back with a 4.17 to take the win and advance to the finals. 

Luc Lepront squeaked through his Semifinal against Levi Epenetos (RSA), winning by the narrowest of margins. Lepront already improved on his result from last year in the Nahoon Pro Junior when he finished third.

With the Buffalo City Pro Junior in the books, here’s where we stand on the Africa Junior rankings:

Men’s Africa Junior Tour Rankings
1- Luke Thompson (RSA)
2- Levi Epenetos (RSA)
2- Connor Slijpen (RSA)
4- Luc Lepront (RSA)
5- Joshua Myburgh (RSA)

Women’s Africa Junior Tour Rankings
1- Lily Heny (RSA)
2- Emily Jenkinson (RSA)
3- Louise Lepront (RSA)
4- Adriel Wolmarans (RSA)
4- Gemma Hanafey (RSA)

Buffalo City Pro Junior Women’s Final Results:
1- Emily Jenkinson (RSA) 10.00 
2- Lily Heny (RSA) 5.26

Buffalo City Pro Junior Men’s Final Results:
1- Luke Thompson (RSA) 12.00 
2- Luc Lepront (RSA) 7.80

Buffalo City Pro Junior Women’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Emily Jenkinson (RSA) 6.17 DEF. Adriel Wolmarans (RSA) 6.07
HEAT 2: Lily Heny (RSA) 6.50 DEF. Gemma Hanafey (RSA) 4.40

Buffalo City Pro Junior Men’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Luke Thompson (RSA) 11.77 DEF. Joshua Myburgh (RSA) 7.37
HEAT 2: Luc Lepront (RSA) 7.54 DEF. Levi Epenetos (RSA) 7.50

