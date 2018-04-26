World Record Wave

The wall of water you see below has officially broken the world record as the largest wave ever to be surfed. Now when we say the largest wave ever we mean on record, plenty surfers out there claim to hold that unofficial title, kinda like fishermen and their big fish’ stories. Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa surfed this 80-foot monster wave in Nazaré, Portugal. The feat took place in November 2017 but the wave and surfer are just now being honoured by the World Surf League’s Big Wave Awards. Previously, Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara held the record of 78 feet in 2011.
Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.