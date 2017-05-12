Women Kick Off The ISA World Surfing Games

Surfers from all corners of the globe have gathered in Biarritz for the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games. SA team members, Dylan Lightfoot, David Van Zyl, Shane Sykes, Brandon Benjamin, Bianca Buitendag and Tanika Hoffman will be battling it out against some of the worlds best in a bid to bring home the gold.

Round 1 and a few heats from Repecharge round were completed on Day 1 in slightly choppy but highly contestable surf with lefts and rights peeling across the bay. SA’s women Bianca Buitendag and Tanika Hoffman made sure that they advanced to the main round of competition, coming first and second respectively, looking good in the rippable peaks.

There was a brief break in the competition for the opening ceremony where our team marched alongside a diverse range of surfers from Sengal to Scotland to Australia – this year’s team are as far flung as ever!

Due to the presence of CT surfers Johanne Defay and SA’s Bianca Buitendag (injury replacement) and the upcoming Fiji Women’s Pro starting on May 28th, the schedule will see the women’s competition being completed first before moving into the mens competition on the 22nd May.

Stay tuned for further Zaffa updates! GO TEAM!