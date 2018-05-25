Win 50K Through the ‘Road to Highline’

Corona x Parley for the oceans are pleased to present the Road to the Highline, an initiative to catalyze eco-innovation in the South African surf community and build awareness around the global issue of marine plastic pollution, as part of our collaborative commitment to implement the Parley AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign) and drive innovative solutions around the world.

The average surfboard is comprised of petroleum-based products that are toxic for our environment, and similar to single-use plastic, many surfboards are used for a short period but persist polluting our environment long after we’re gone. The eco-surf movement is growing in South Africa, and the Road to the Highline is aimed at stoking the fire of that community and to improve and revolutionize the surfboards being ridden. By encouraging South Africa’s best surfers to jump on boards that are less detrimental to the environment, while pushing the level of surfing in a dedicated competition, we foster an expedited adoption of ECOBOARDS by the South African surfing community and beyond.