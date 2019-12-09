Who Shot Shabba?

“It was the middle of the night and I just heard the glass break. I got up and went to go check what was up.” Mduduzi Quintin Shabalala is surveying his domain from the lifesaving tower at Bay of Plenty, retelling the story of that time he got shot. “My thought was whoever broke the glass won’t be outside under the lights. So I went outside but there were four guys waiting there. The one in the front had a gun and as I came around the corner he pointed the gun at me. I just grabbed it and while we were wrestling for the gun, he fired. PAH!”

*Cover Image – Dianne Parkes/ Issue 43.2, The Crime Issue. Missing out on quality Zag content? There’s a simple fix, become a subscriber now.

“The barrel got very hot and I instantly let go of it, but they just ran off. That’s when I noticed something had touched my leg. But I didn’t actually feel the bullet go in. I saw my neighbour had turned his light on, so I called to him, told him I’d been shot. He came over, got my car keys and drove me to hospital.”

“My old man was a fisherman and we used to go with him and swim at Scottburgh main beach. We grew up at Amandawe, the rural area just nearby. It’s not far, walkable distance to the beach.” Shabba is talking about how he and his twin brother Blessing found their way into the ocean. “We used to see some guys surfing, while we were at the beach and we just fell in love with the sport. Then this friend of mine had an old surfboard with a broken nose, someone had thrown it away and he picked it up and took it home. And I said to him, ‘we go to the beach a lot, how about I take this board with me.’ And the guy said I could have the board.” That’s how it all started.

“We used to play around in the mid-break catching foamies.” But soon they caught the attention of locals Kelvin Zehmke, Bradley Mommsen and Russell Sadler. “My first decent board, Russell gave it to me. So the guys from Scottburgh just pulled us in. And it just rolled from there. I surfed any chance I got. There was a guy, Riaan Dewet, he was the captain of Scottburgh Lifesaving Club and he suggested we join. Since we were at the beach everyday, we thought, let’s try this. It goes hand in hand with surfing. And it would give us a place to store our boards and equipment. I just instantly fell in love with the sport. That’s how I survived.”