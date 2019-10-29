What’s Jordy Gotta Do?

Jordy Smith’s road to his third Final appearance in Peniche included epic performances to eliminate World No. 5 Kolohe Andino and No. 6 Kanoa Igarashi in the Quarters and Semifinal. Smith came back in the dying minutes of his Semifinal matchup against Igarashi with an incredible forehand full rotation to post a 9.33 and belt his ticket for the Final.

While the Portugal event win still eludes Smith in 2019, his excellent result comforted his 3rd spot on the Jeep Leaderboard with less than 2,000 points separating the Top 4 surfers, making it one of the closest Title Races in the history of professional surfing.

“You want the best in the world when they’re at their best and that was him right there,” said Smith. “Congratulations to Italo, he surfed unbelievably. I kind of needed to start sticking some big airs but I’m psyched to bring it on to Pipe. My training will be pretty much to spend as much time out there as I can and work on my boards and my physical body and that’s really all you can do, show up on the day and be ready for it.”



So here’s who’s top of the pops:

Men’s Championship Tour Top 5:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) – 51,070 pts

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) – 50,005 pts

3 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) – 49,985 pts

4 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) – 49,145 pts

5 – Kolohe Andino (USA) – 44,665 pts

Women’s Championship Tour Top 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) – 58,600 pts

2 – Lakey Peterson (USA) – 55,125 pts

3 – Caroline Marks (USA) – 53,410 pts

4 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) – 48,950 pts

5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) – 44,555 pts

Five Men’s World Title Contenders – Italo Ferreira, Gabriel Medina, Filipe Toledo, Jordy Smith & Kolohe Andino

If Italo Ferreira wins Pipe he clinches the World Title;

If Ferreira gets a 2 nd Gabriel Medina & Filipe Toledo will need a 1 st to take the World Title from Ferreira;

Gabriel Medina & Filipe Toledo will need a 1 to take the World Title from Ferreira; If Ferreira gets a 3 rd Medina needs a 2 nd , Toledo & Jordy Smith a 1 st ;

Medina needs a 2 , Toledo & Jordy Smith a 1 ; If Ferreira gets 5 th , Medina needs a 3 rd , Toledo a 2 nd , Smith a 1 st ;

, Medina needs a 3 , Toledo a 2 , Smith a 1 ; If Ferreira gets 9 th , Medina needs a 5 th , Toledo a 3 rd , Jordy a 2 nd & Kolohe Andino a 1 st ;

, Medina needs a 5 , Toledo a 3 , Jordy a 2 & Kolohe Andino a 1 ; If Ferreira gets 17th/33rd, Medina & Toledo will need a 9th, Smith a 5th & Andino a 2nd;

So basically, if Jordy wins the Pipe Masters and Italo loses before the final, he will win the Title.

Three Women’s World Title Contenders – Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson & Caroline Marks

If Carissa Moore wins Maui she clinches the World Title;

If Moore gets a 2 nd Lakey Peterson needs a 1 st to take the World Title from Moore;

Lakey Peterson needs a 1 to take the World Title from Moore; If Moore gets a 3 rd Peterson needs a 2 nd & Caroline Marks a 1 st ;

Peterson needs a 2 & Caroline Marks a 1 ; If Moore gets a 5th/9th/17th Peterson needs 3rd & Marks a 2nd to force a 3 way Tie Surf Off for World Title decision in Maui

Who’s your money on?