 
10 hours ago 10 hours ago

Whale Washes Up 2 Times in 2 Days

  • 10 hours ago
  • by Sean Kelly

Several beaches between Umdloti and Umhlanga, north of Durban have be closed after a whale carcass washed up just north of the Umhlanga lagoon last night. Dr. Jennifer Olbers, Marine Ecologist Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, has said that they were deciding what to do with the whale.  Only a few months ago, a sub-adult humpback whale washed up on Pipeline Beach in Toti

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) said dolphins and whales may strand along the beaches of KwaZulu Natal for many reasons, whether this was as a result of natural causes or more anthropogenic ones is yet to be confirmed. 

Anderson-Reade, of the Natal Sharks Board, says there was significant tiger shark activity around the carcass when it was towed out to sea by the National Sea Rescue Institute. Shark nets will be pulled from the water when conditions allow it.

“The whale was at Westbrook yesterday and the rescue guys towed it far out, off La mercy. This morning I got a video clip from a friend and confirmation from lifeguard friend Mogwai saying it had been washed back in and is now beached upon some rocks between Umhlanga and Umdloti. I would like to hear the full story around the whales possible death and what the plan is going forward as it’s in a very rocky hard to access zone, prob just hack it into pieces?” 

– Luke Patterson  

  

