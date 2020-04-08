 
Wezlew & Dylan Swindale pres. ‘Rumba’

A rhythmic dance with ‘Spanish and African’ elements. This is a surf film based out of ‘West Java – Indonesia’. Many people dream of surfing here, we watch some of the few lucky enough to experience this wave & dance its line.

 

Main Surfers are Dylan Swindale & Deni Blackboy

Creative director / Filmer by Wezlew https://www.instagram.com/wezlew/?hl=en

Production by Tomorrows Monday. https://www.instagram.com/tmmag.ltd/?…

Music by Flavien Berger. https://www.instagram.com/flavien_ber…

Proudly supported by York Surf & Surfers Collective.

