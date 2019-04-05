 
WETSUIT GUIDE 2019

  by zigzag

The change of season, it’s here alright. And along with the stoke of swells that march in from the Roaring Forties, pulsing their way up the coast from the frigid Deep South to the tropics up East… there is one constant – the need for neoprene!

Whether you’re chasing icy 9-degree kegs in Cape Town, in need of some wind protection from the howling J-Bay offshore or looking to maximize your water time in Kwazulu-Natal, you’re gonna need a KICK-ASS WETSUIT.

Any Capetonian will tell you, you’re dead in the water without a built-in hoodie, booties and decent 5/4mm after two weeks of howling South East. Gloves don’t hurt either unless you prefer paddling with numb stumps instead of hands.

Ditch the add-ons for the Vic Bay to Slummies stretch but stay warm and loose with a taped seam, high-performance 4/3mm or 3/2mm steamer. As for the fortunate folks living in the KZN tropics, look no further than a state-of-the-art 2/2mm short arm steamer, or the classic long-armed shortie. 

 

