Welcome to Day 2 of the SA Open of Surfing

Welcome to day two of the VW SA Open of Surfing presented by Hurley. Here are a couple of juicy facts concerning the morning’s action thus far.

  • The waves are terrible. One foot slop. Breaking in about two feet of water. 
  • The action is red hot! You can’t safety surf to make heats, you got to go big baby! And that often means taking to the skies. Which is fantastic for us spectators.
  • The field is packed with internationals. Big names include guys like Mitch Crews, Vasco Ribeiro and Rafael Teixeira.
  • The South Africans are holding their own against the field of internationals. Adin Masencamp and Joshe Faulkner have two of the highest heat score totals of the day thus far.

