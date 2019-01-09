Weird Waves Season 1: Great Lakes

Ever gone on an inland fishing trip where the weathers turned kak? A trip where you’re just standing there semi miserable battling the wind and watching tiny shories crash along the shore leaving you wishing you had the power to become an ant man? Yeah, me too, it’s happened.

Well, it turns out you don’t have to be an ant man, you’ve just gotta be an absolute nut job living in America, willing to put your balls on the line in frigid water. Join host Dylan Graves on his quest to the “FREEZING GNARLS” of Duluth, Minnesota to find answers. Dylan links up with lake surfing specialist Burton Hathaway as they connect with the rest of the surfing community in the Great Lakes to experience the biggest winter storm of the season.