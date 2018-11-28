Wavescape Art Board Auction

AUCTION: 28TH NOVEMBER 2018 / JACK BLACK BREWERY

The Wavescape Art Board Project has been raising awareness and funds for ocean charities since 2005. We invite artists to turn surfboards into art for an exhibition and auction. This year, comedian Nik Rabinowitz will run the auction at the Jack Black Brewery for fund-raising, fun and frivolity to aid some serious causes.

Address: 10 Brigid Rd, Diep River, Cape Town, 7945

Exhibition

Mon 19th Nov to Wed 28th Nov, 9 am till late.

Auction

Sold to the highest bidder on the night of the auction: Wednesday 28 November. Doors open 7 pm. Auction starts at 8 pm, although NIK will no doubt do some comedy first. Contact us if you would like to bid by proxy or phone: shani@wavescape.co.za / 083 509-5106

2018 Board Shape

Asymmetrical. Thank you to YORK SURF & Craig Paul.

Charities

We donate proceeds of the auction to our core beneficiaries, the NSRI, Shark Spotters and Waves for Change. We have helped fund several NSRI boats and helped the Shark Spotters keep surfers and sharks in mostly harmonious cohabitation. This year we will also donate to Adaptive Surfing, Ocean Pledge, The Beach -Co-op and the 9MilesProject

THE ARTISTS 2018

LIONEL SMIT

Lionel Smit is best known for his contemporary portraiture executed through monumental canvases and sculptures. Perhaps more than anything else, Lionel Smit’s art is defined by a deeply rooted symbiotic relationship between sculpture and painting. Based in Strand, Cape Town, Smit’s process as an artist today remains adaptive, inventive, and physically engaging. Smit’s painting has been exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in London where it received the Viewer’s Choice Award. In June 2016, Smit installed a public art installation, Morphous, in Union Square, New York.

BRETT MURRAY

Brett Murray is one of South Africa’s most renowned artists, and has been called “The dark prince of South African pop (art)”. Working with steel, bronze and an assortment of media, Murray aims to critically entertain. This often includes pop-culture iconography that he skillfully manipulates through satire and subversion. He is remembered by Wavescape Artboard Project fans for his infamous surfboard featuring a naked Bart Simpson with an erection, and the words “I Love Africa!”. Murray’s work has been exhibited extensively in South Africa and abroad, and he was the Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for 2002. He is a full time artist and lives in Cape Town with his wife Sanell Aggenbach and their daughter and son.

RUBY SWINNEY

Ruby Swinney (b. 1992) graduated from the Michaelis School of Fine Arts in 2015.

Working primarily with oil on tracing paper, her work seems to step into a parallel world, where strange figures inhabit timeless landscapes. Her paintings evoke our present uncertainties and our yearning for a vanishing natural world that is growing darker and unfamiliar. Ruby Swinney’s work forms part of various local private and public collections, including the Zeitz MOCAA collection. Ruby currently lives and works in Cape Town, South Africa.

SWAIN HOOGERVORST

SwainHoogervorst (born 1988) holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from Vega (2010) He has been selected for the top 100 in the Absa Atelier Competition in both 2013 and 2015 as well as residencies in The Netherlands (2013) and Finland (2015). His work has been shown in group exhibitions nationally and internationally, with his first solo exhibition at the AVA Gallery in CapeTown (2014) entitled Inside Out. His second solo exhibition Searching Eudaimonia (2017) was hosted by the Everard Read Gallery in Cape Town and was his debut show with the Gallery. Hoogervorst lives and works in Cape Town and is affiliated with the Everard Read Gallery.

PAUL SENYOL

Paul Senyol is an abstract painter who reflects the details of everyday life, paired down to an empathy with colour, line and form. His work is a crafted response to his wanderings through various spaces. The colours and textures of urban and natural environments inform his spontaneous practice in the studio where every material he uses – acrylics, pastels, ink, pencils and spray paint – is chosen for the particular mark it can contribute to a finished composition. Senyol has been studying art and the mark since his fascination with skateboarding magazines as a teenager in Cape Town. Skateboarding emerged as a gateway to early creative works on the street and remains an important part of Senyol’s experience of urban spaces. He makes regular visits to the public library to source graphics, album covers, magazine layouts and illustrations. Senyol’s unique visual language is founded on the inevitable change and flux in environments. His works are a testament to the translation of experiences into form.

ERIC KARANGWA

Erick Karangwa was born in Rwanda. He and his family fled after the war and went on to live in refugee camps from 1994 to 1996. He discovered a passion for art and spent many days with other artists watching them paint and draw. “The more I kept on meeting people who loved art‚ the more it touched me. It was in my blood.”

Karangwa began painting using acrylics in 2006 after he arrived in South Africa. He became inspired by local artist Andrew Cooper‚ whose work was on exhibition in Constantia, where Karangwa worked as a car guard. In 2014, Karangwa got his wish when Cooper learnt of him through a newspaper article publicising his first exhibition. Karangwa listed him as one of his inspirations‚ and Cooper was honoured. He sought out Karangwa and agreed to mentor him. In 2013, Karangwa was offered a spot to have his first exhibition. He sold three landscape paintings in three days. He has now developed an ardent fan base. His star is rising rapidly, partly due to his amazing story that has made him famous, but mostly because of his exceptional talent, which has been recognised by several galleries who have exhibited his work.

KIRSTEN BEETS

Kirsten Beets was born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1983. She works predominantly with oil paint on paper. Her main subjects and themes are how people interact with nature in a recreational way, usually observing things from a high vantage point and neatly rendering them in minute detail. Observations of people, places and objects (and sometimes the imaginative thoughts that were produced by them) thus recorded, transfer a fleeting moment into a physical object; elevating their significance and making them touchstones of memory.

SUE WILLIAMSON

Sue Williamson is a Cape Town based artist who is internationally recognized for her work. She is represented in many public collections including the Tate Modern and the Victoria and Albert Museum, London and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Trained as a printmaker, Williamson also works in installation, photography and video. She is part of the pioneering generation of South African artists who started to make work in the 1970s which addressed social change in what was then apartheid South Africa.

CHRIS SOAL

Chris Soal (b. 1994) graduated from the Wits School of Fine Arts in 2017. His artistic practice explores ways of working sculpturally with pre-existing materials; thinking through space, form and light while highlighting the histories embedded in these objects. Specifically thus far, focusing on the materiality of “manufactured debris” – disposable objects created for a single utilitarian purpose – such as beer bottle tops and toothpicks. The intentional use of these materials comments on the social fabric of the times that we live in. Chris Soal was the winner of the 2018 PPC Imaginarium prize, taking both the sculpture category and overall awards, and his work has been included in a number of significant local and international collections. Chris currently lives and works in Johannesburg, South Africa.

CHRIS SLABBER

Growing up in the Little Karoo, Chris was influenced from an early age by humble surroundings. It was here where he developed his imagination that would eventually fuel his Surrealistic style. Mostly known for his Photography and manipulation techniques, Slabber likes to focus on the subconscious. “I want each viewer too complete the work using their imagination. It should be an inward journey, manifested as an emotional experience”. After 10 years of working as a professional in both commercial and fine arts, Slabber has received multiple awards for his work in Photo Manipulation and Mixed Media Illustration, of which the most prestigious was the 2014 Platinum award for Photo Manipulation at the A’ Design Awards in Como, Italy.

ANDREW SUTHERLAND

Andrew Sutherland is inspired by wanderlust and the narratives that underlie human encounters with the natural world. His work relishes the delights of landscape in painted planes that combine graphics and illustrative elements with more traditionally painterly, expressive marks. His taste for adventure follows through with a long and explorative history of experimentation with different materials: watercolours, brush pens, acrylic paints, charcoal, ink, spray paint or collage on canvas, paper, wood or wall. Sutherland’s training was in Fine Art at The Ruth Prowse School of Art, after which he worked as an assistant to a local abstract painter in Cape Town. He travels and adventures frequently so that in both artwork and life his subtext remains that of the intrepid explorer.

PATRICK BURNETT (BURNETT WOOD SURFBOARDS) & THE 9MILES PROJECT.

Under the supervision of Patrick Burnett, four young kids from the 9 Miles Project built beautiful wooden surfboards. The sale of one of these at the Wavescape Artboard project will aid the 9 Miles Project to buy a mini-bus that will allow them to include more at-risk youth in their mentorship and leadership training program. And of course take more kids surfing.