Wave Wizards Surf Club Contest

Umhlanga based Wave Wizards Surf Club have been running for over 30 years and have organised some contests for 2017. The first competition will be run on Saturday, 11 February at Umhlanga’s Bronze Beach which is situated slightly North of the Main Umhlanga Beach.

Lizzard Surf and Hurricane Surf are both supporting the club with the intention of introducing new youngsters to surfing as well as encouraging the older surfers to enjoy the community aspect of the sport. The age groups will range from novices in both boys and girls divisions to masters and all surfers are welcome to enjoy a day of fun with family and friends.

“We plan to run at least four events this year,” said club chairman, Jetsyn Viljoen. “We will be crowning series winners and will take the surfer’s top two results out of three events surfed. Wave Wizards Club has been the breeding ground for many successful International World surfers. This year we want to bring back the culture of ‘Fun in the Sun with the whole family’ and get the kids involved in judging.”

Entry forms can be collected from Hurricane Surf in Durban, or Surf Sessions Shop in Umhlanga or downloaded from the Wave Wizards Facebook page.