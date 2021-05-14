 
4 days ago 4 days ago

[Watch] Weird Waves is Back – Episode 1 & 2

  • 4 days ago
  • by admin

Welcome back to the third season of Weird Waves. Like everyone else on this planet, 2020 hit the WW Crew like a ton of bricks… and all plans for the year changed. With Dylan Graves and Dave Malcolm’s focus now set closer to home, the WW crew had no idea that so many of their favorite types of waves and people were right down the street from them in Southern California.

In this first episode they’re shifting their clocks around to feature a few different approaches to surfing once the streetlights turn on. From Bioluminescence to Blue Moons to Sci-Fi lighting devices. Who are these nightriders sneaking around in the cloak of the night? And more importantly, why?

The latest installment of Weird Waves, the crew took off to Texas to investigate a more industrial powered form of wave riding, commonly known as tanker surfing.

In this episode the Weird Waves crew plan to explore what it means to be a tanker surfer. Yes, when big ships go by there are people who hunt down the waves they create, otherwise known as tanker surfing. We thought it would be good to start directly with the man who coined the phrase ‘tanker surfing’ itself, Capt. James Fullbright. This story begins in Galveston, Texas.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *