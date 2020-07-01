[Watch] The South Coast with Twig

The KZN South Coast. Good vibes, good people, and seriously good waves.
Film: Kate Lovemore – @katelovemore
Photo: Mika Hatting – @mikahattingh_photography
Its been pretty cool for me to not have the option to travel and to be able to focus on home and family the past few months. A refreshing change to the constant should I stay or should I go lifestyle. Unfortunately, my other businesses (bar/surfboard/rental) have taken a knock so I’ve been spending most of my time working to try and keep that alive.
The waves have been absolutely pumping since April on the East Coast of South Africa with amazing sand, clean warm water and constant morning offshore and I got some inside information on a crazy bank that had formed at the one river mouth down the South Coast of Durban. So Zoog and I waited for the right day and took the ski down to check it out.
It’s pretty fickle, often not more than a glorified closeout but on occasion, over the years I’ve seen it good, but never like this.
(Laughs) It’s South of Durban.How would you describe the swell and conditions?
The swell was messy and low period with an incredibly strong side current but solid with howling offshores which straightened things up nicely. A perfect day for the ski. We where surfing another bank down there the day before and after when conditions cleaned up but I’m not sharing those sessions until after the season (laughs)The most challenging part of the wave?
It was tough to find the good sections along the bank and many of the waves closed out. Plus it’s Sardine season down here and literally crawling with sharks.
Most rewarding?
Sharing waves with a friend and watching each other get barrels with no one else around while my wife Kate films on the beach and Billi plays in the sand… Always a good time!