[Watch] The South Coast with Twig

The KZN South Coast. Good vibes, good people, and seriously good waves.

Film: Kate Lovemore – @katelovemore

Photo: Mika Hatting – @mikahattingh_photography

What have you been doing since the lockdown?



Its been pretty cool for me to not have the option to travel and to be able to focus on home and family the past few months. A refreshing change to the constant should I stay or should I go lifestyle. Unfortunately, my other businesses (bar/surfboard/rental) have taken a knock so I’ve been spending most of my time working to try and keep that alive.

What made you pull the trigger on this strike?



The waves have been absolutely pumping since April on the East Coast of South Africa with amazing sand, clean warm water and constant morning offshore and I got some inside information on a crazy bank that had formed at the one river mouth down the South Coast of Durban. So Zoog and I waited for the right day and took the ski down to check it out.