[WATCH] Strike Missions: A Pocketful of Rand

For the 4th installment of O’Neill Strike Missions, Jordy Smith hosts his homeland, the Republic of South Africa. The mission takes Jordy, Ian Crane, and Soli Bailey on an overland excursion. The crew gets fully exposed to the culture and diversity of the Rainbow Nation, scoring amazing surf along the entire coast of South Africa and beyond. Sit back and dream of your next adventure as the boys take you on a journey of travel and surf exploration.
