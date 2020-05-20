[WATCH] Strandfontetin – Fountain By The Sea

South African surfers have been portrayed in a one-dimensional light during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality is far more inspiring. Not far from the beaches they love to surf are surfers like Nigel Savel, founder of the The 9 Miles Project – a surf-intervention programme based on the Cape Flats.
When the lockdown forced the closure of all their youth programmes, the organisation swiftly focussed their efforts on feeding the most vulnerable amongst the Strandfontetin community. To date, they feed over 1000 people a day – including hundreds of children – and rely on continued support from donations to keep the feeding scheme going.